DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NTR stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $29,787.72, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutrien stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents.

