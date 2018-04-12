E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a total market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $54,918.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, LocalTrade, Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00073970 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000665 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016331 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00031728 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001778 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin, YoBit and LocalTrade. It is not currently possible to buy E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

