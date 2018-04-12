E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. E-Dinar Coin has a total market cap of $22.07 million and $59,346.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, LocalTrade and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00084900 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000707 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003818 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001013 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LocalTrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is not currently possible to buy E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

