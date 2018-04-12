e-Therapeutics (LON:ETX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.10) (($0.03)) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:ETX opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.11) on Thursday. e-Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.12 ($0.19).

WARNING: “e-Therapeutics (LON:ETX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/e-therapeutics-etx-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

About e-Therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc is a United Kingdom-based drug discovery and development company. The Company’s discovery platform is based on the network of pharmacology and chemical biology. The Company operates in the business segment of drug discovery and development. The Company applies its platform to the discovery of new drug candidates.

