E-Trade (ETFC) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

ETFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised E-Trade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of E-Trade in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS raised their target price on E-Trade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of E-Trade in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised E-Trade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.24.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. E-Trade has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,182.27, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). E-Trade had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that E-Trade will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Curcio sold 34,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,767,334.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,338.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E-Trade

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

