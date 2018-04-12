E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

E. W. Scripps (NYSE: SSP) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare E. W. Scripps to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. E. W. Scripps pays out -51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 33.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

E. W. Scripps has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E. W. Scripps’ competitors have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for E. W. Scripps and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E. W. Scripps 0 2 2 0 2.50 E. W. Scripps Competitors 119 450 904 29 2.56

E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.58%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 40.34%. Given E. W. Scripps’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares E. W. Scripps and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E. W. Scripps -1.44% 1.51% 0.79% E. W. Scripps Competitors 13.95% 15.97% 4.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E. W. Scripps and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E. W. Scripps $864.83 million -$13.10 million -29.05 E. W. Scripps Competitors $3.96 billion $355.86 million 17.82

E. W. Scripps’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps. E. W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

E. W. Scripps competitors beat E. W. Scripps on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations. As of December 31, 2016, the radio segment owned 34 radio stations in eight markets. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 28 frequency modulation (FM) stations and six Amplitude Modulation (AM) stations. The digital segment includes the digital operations of its local television and radio businesses. Its Syndication and other segment primarily includes the syndication of news features and comics and other features for the newspaper industry.

