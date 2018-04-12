EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGP. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 60,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,040. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $95.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,847.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/eastgroup-properties-egp-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.