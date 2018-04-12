Eaton Vance Management Sells 22,246 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,246 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $187,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.8% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after buying an additional 96,561 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98,738.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/eaton-vance-management-sells-22246-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-bmy-updated-updated.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.