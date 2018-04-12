eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $47.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 14,002,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,711,201. eBay has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $39,344.48, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. eBay had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joo Man Park sold 4,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $210,107.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Devin Wenig sold 134,207 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $5,729,296.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 642,077 shares in the company, valued at $27,410,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,202 shares of company stock worth $16,971,727 over the last 90 days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,658,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,327,005,000 after purchasing an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,035,282 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,397,712,000 after purchasing an additional 986,978 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $853,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,407,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $707,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $380,252,000 after purchasing an additional 918,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

