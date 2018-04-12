eBoost Market Cap Reaches $3.33 Million (CRYPTO:EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $165,396.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 67.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.01593060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008416 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004478 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001196 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00022625 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

