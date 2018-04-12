ECC Hits Market Capitalization of $29.10 Million (CRYPTO:ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, ECC has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $21,753.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00730125 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006843 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000664 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001839 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00099500 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002244 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “E-CurrencyCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. ECC is based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

