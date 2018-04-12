Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 42,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $794.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $700,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $303,151.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,743.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

