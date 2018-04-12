Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Insider Sells £528,000 in Stock

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) insider Marc Denham Loomes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 528 ($7.46), for a total transaction of £528,000 ($746,289.75).

EAH stock opened at GBX 545 ($7.70) on Thursday. Eco Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 485 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680 ($9.61).

EAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. N+1 Singer restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($10.25) price objective on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

Eco Animal Health Group plc is engaged in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets. The Company’s principal activity is the manufacture and supply of animal health products across the globe. These activities are conducted on a global scale, through a network, including both regional offices (notably in Shanghai and Princeton) and overseas subsidiaries.

