Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $153.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Ecolab’s stock has outperformed the broader industry. Ecolab has been gaining prominence lately, thanks to Global-Industrial segmental growth in Europe, North America and Latin America. Strength in the Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is also a positive. A robust product portfolio and expanding customer base is likely to drive organic sales over the long haul. On the flipside, Ecolab ended the fourth quarter on an unfavorable note, missing the Estimate on both the counts. Despite strength in Pest Elimination business, the Other segment declined year over year on reported basis. Ecolab operates in highly competitive markets, which might mar prospects over the long haul. We believe that volatility in foreign currency exchange rates will remain a significant headwind for the company. Ecolab faces pricing pressure in the Energy segment which is likely to hurt profits.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40,512.39, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 442,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,563,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 694,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.10 per share, with a total value of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 43,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

