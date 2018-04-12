Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 302.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 13,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.38. 891,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,421. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $40,913.90, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 442,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,563,057.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $652,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

