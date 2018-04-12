Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lifted to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $71.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.79.

EIX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.06. 474,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,483.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Edison International’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 19,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

