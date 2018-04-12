Edison International (EIX) Receives $73.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,746,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,822 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,776,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,143,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,871,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International (NYSE EIX) traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. 1,629,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,689. Edison International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $21,226.60, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Edison International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

