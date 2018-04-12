Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price

Headlines about Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edwards Lifesciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.966093302891 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 809,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,466.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $92.90 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $674,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $478,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,603 shares of company stock worth $25,589,717. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

