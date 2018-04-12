Einsteinium Market Capitalization Reaches $44.55 Million (CRYPTO:EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $44.55 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.01604270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004784 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017156 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 216,774,146 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is not possible to buy Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

