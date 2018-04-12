Elbit Systems (ESLT) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.227865708359 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elbit Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

ESLT traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,330. The company has a market capitalization of $4,972.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $112.93 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.08%. equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

