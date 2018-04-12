Eldorado Gold (EGO) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.01. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 14227145 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGO. Macquarie upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 4,078.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 164,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 93,849 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 72.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 608.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 242,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

