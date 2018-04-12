Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Share Price

News coverage about Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Electro Scientific Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.1597057881793 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:ESIO opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $625.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. Electro Scientific Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

ESIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Electro Scientific Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/electro-scientific-industries-esio-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-20-updated-updated.html.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.