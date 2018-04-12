Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Goldman Sachs lowered Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.39 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $143.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.81.

EA stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.09. 2,498,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,025.14, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $88.72 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijayanthimala Singh sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,986,474 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $340,709,000 after buying an additional 102,739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,883,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $302,918,000 after buying an additional 171,179 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25,746.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,096,933 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $220,305,000 after buying an additional 2,088,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,944,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after buying an additional 95,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

