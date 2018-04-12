Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $1,106,460.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00.

EA traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $120.13. The company had a trading volume of 220,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,344. The company has a market capitalization of $37,025.14, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.72 and a 52-week high of $131.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 187.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 168.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,972 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 78,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

