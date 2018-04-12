Element Financial’s (TSE:EFN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CSFB

CSFB restated their neutral rating on shares of Element Financial (TSE:EFN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Element Financial from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Financial from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Element Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Element Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Element Financial from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.90.

Shares of EFN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.63. The company had a trading volume of 582,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,249. Element Financial has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$12.46.

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$229.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million.

Element Financial Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in North America. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

