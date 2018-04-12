Eli Lilly and (LLY) Earns “Sell” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.95.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 866,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86,793.27, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a positive return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $780,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $1,225,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.2% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eli Lilly and (LLY) Earns “Sell” Rating from BMO Capital Markets” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/eli-lilly-and-lly-given-sell-rating-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.