Elite (CRYPTO:1337) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Elite has a market cap of $3.63 million and $1,300.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Elite has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00032883 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013362 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00119413 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022239 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037510 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00448879 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 28,962,791,801 coins and its circulating supply is 26,160,438,686 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official website is www.1337coin.net. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

