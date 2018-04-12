Elixir (CRYPTO:ELIX) Price Up 29.1% This Week

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Elixir has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $20,106.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elixir token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002848 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinExchange, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Elixir has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00797903 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013101 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,434,949 tokens. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Elixir Token Trading

Elixir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta, IDEX and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.