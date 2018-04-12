Elkfork Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 555,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,966,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $117.24 on Thursday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $121.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.3369 dividend. This is a boost from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/elkfork-partners-llc-buys-new-stake-in-ishares-iboxx-invest-grade-corp-bd-fd-lqd-updated-updated.html.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.