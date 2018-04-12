Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Sallie Mae (SLM)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sallie Mae during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sallie Mae during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sallie Mae in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sallie Mae in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sallie Mae in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered Sallie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price objective on Sallie Mae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sallie Mae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other news, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $160,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,257,951.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Sallie Mae has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,985.82, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Sallie Mae had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $309.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Sallie Mae (SLM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/elkfork-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-118468-sallie-mae-slm-updated-updated.html.

Sallie Mae Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Sallie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sallie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.