Elkfork Partners LLC Sells 18,192 Shares of Pegasystems (PEGA)

Elkfork Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 58.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 792.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 189.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,771.88, a PE ratio of 280.68 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $64.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.85 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

In related news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 8,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $481,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 4,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,860 shares of company stock worth $1,916,364. 53.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

