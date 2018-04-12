Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Itron (ITRI)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,720.97, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Itron had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $550.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $476,794.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $991,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,708 shares of company stock worth $1,187,652. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

