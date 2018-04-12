Elkfork Partners LLC Buys New Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 644,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 295,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $2,207.82, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 16.69%. equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $844,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Hovde Group set a $44.00 target price on ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Elkfork Partners LLC Buys New Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/elkfork-partners-llc-purchases-new-position-in-servisfirst-bancshares-inc-sfbs-updated.html.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.