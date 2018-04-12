Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 107,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,830.73, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.80. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In related news, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 8,177 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $604,770.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,678 shares in the company, valued at $272,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 53,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $3,935,717.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $960,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,109 shares of company stock worth $6,365,332. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

