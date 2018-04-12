Elkfork Partners LLC Takes Position in Waddell & Reed (WDR)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waddell & Reed from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Waddell & Reed and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

WDR stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,582.20, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Waddell & Reed has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Waddell & Reed had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Waddell & Reed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other Waddell & Reed news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $132,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,569.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/elkfork-partners-llc-takes-234000-position-in-waddell-reed-wdr-updated.html.

Waddell & Reed Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.