Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,668 Kapstone (KS)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kapstone (NYSE:KS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kapstone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,663,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,638,000 after buying an additional 124,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kapstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,874,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,760,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kapstone by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,360,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,225,000 after buying an additional 1,148,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kapstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,976,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Kapstone by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 903,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 182,875 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kapstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kapstone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Kapstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kapstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kapstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:KS opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,375.22, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.02. Kapstone has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Kapstone had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Kapstone will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Kapstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Kapstone Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

