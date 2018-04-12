Elkfork Partners LLC Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $220.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,776.37, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $260.26.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.07 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on The Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.18.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $8,910,967.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,944,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $3,258,724.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,463,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,581 shares of company stock worth $13,645,387. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/elkfork-partners-llc-takes-position-in-cooper-companies-inc-coo-updated-updated.html.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.