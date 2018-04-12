Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) CFO Sells $48,777.66 in Stock

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) CFO Matthew Lavay sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $48,777.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Lavay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Matthew Lavay sold 163 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $15,696.90.

On Friday, February 16th, Matthew Lavay sold 629 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $56,691.77.

Ellie Mae stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.00. 742,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,723. The company has a market cap of $3,255.13, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.53. Ellie Mae has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $114.95.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Ellie Mae’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

