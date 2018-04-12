Ellie Mae Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ELLI)

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 524 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 589% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

In other news, EVP Brian E. Brown sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $42,756.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian E. Brown sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $186,187.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,873.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,357 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 378.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,347 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 12.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 547.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELLI opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Ellie Mae has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $3,192.38, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELLI shares. Barclays raised shares of Ellie Mae from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.91.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

