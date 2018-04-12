Ellington Financial (EFC) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

“1Q18 book value of $19.24 (versus $18.85 in 4Q17) implies 1Q18 EPS of $0.74 (assuming share buybacks equal to the 0.462 million shares already announced), versus our previous $0.37 estimate. Price target of $19 equates to 1.0x book value.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFC. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Ellington Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE EFC opened at $14.85 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.88, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

Ellington Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,550,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,208,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 686,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 489,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 455,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ellington Financial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 108,294 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ellington Financial (EFC) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ellington-financial-efc-earns-buy-rating-from-maxim-group.html.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.