Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $13,251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 262.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $4,339,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,364,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 194,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.62, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Heritage Insurance’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

HRTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

