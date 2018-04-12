Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Gridsum Holding (GSUM)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Ellington Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Gridsum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quentec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gridsum by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gridsum in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gridsum by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gridsum by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gridsum in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

GSUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gridsum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gridsum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

NASDAQ GSUM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 163,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,989. Gridsum Holding has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Gridsum Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

