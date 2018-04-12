Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,400 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 41,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 46.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $291,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,956.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP In Ku Lee sold 8,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $145,335.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,130.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,997. 17.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 648,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,063. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $2,733.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 168.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. ValuEngine lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

