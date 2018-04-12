Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,700 TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senzar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 491,678 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,335.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 290,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 164,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 176.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 155,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 946,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,024. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $993.87, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.20.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77,945.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

