Ellington Management Group LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI)

Ellington Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Celadon Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Celadon Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celadon Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celadon Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Celadon Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Celadon Group in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celadon Group stock remained flat at $$3.45 during trading hours on Thursday. Celadon Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

