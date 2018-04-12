Emerald Expositions (EEX) CEO Sells $16,560.00 in Stock

Emerald Expositions (NYSE:EEX) CEO David Loechner sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $16,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Loechner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, David Loechner sold 92,587 shares of Emerald Expositions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,968,399.62.

Emerald Expositions stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.83 and a PE ratio of 19.75. Emerald Expositions has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Emerald Expositions (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.57 million. Emerald Expositions had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions in the third quarter worth about $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emerald Expositions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Emerald Expositions by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Emerald Expositions Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

