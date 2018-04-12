Emercoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $660,006.00 (CRYPTO:EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $97.20 million and $660,006.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00033630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, xBTCe, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00661955 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002300 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030306 BTC.

PX (PX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 41,588,038 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, xBTCe and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

