Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News articles about Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emergent BioSolutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0305660603024 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2,597.48, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.96 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Singular Research increased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $93,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome M. Hauer sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $262,288.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,505.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $664,814. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

