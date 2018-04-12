Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Enbridge Energy Management currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Enbridge Energy Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enbridge Energy Management during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enbridge Energy Management during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

