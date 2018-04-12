Encompass Health Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of AMEX:EHC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

